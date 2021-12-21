Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Jan 6 Committee Seeks Interview With GOP Rep. Scott Perry

The House panel investigating the January 6 US. Capitol insurrection requested an interview with Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Monday, marking the first time the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress.

2021-12-21T11:05:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:05 am


The latest request launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted going after one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by President Donald Trump's supporters and his efforts to overturn the election. Perry and other congressional Republicans met with Trump ahead of the attack and strategized about how they could block the results at the January 6 electoral count.


In a letter to Perry, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel had received evidence from multiple witnesses that Perry had “an important role” in efforts to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general.


“Acting Attorney General Rosen and acting Deputy Attorney General Donoghue have provided evidence regarding these issues, and we have received evidence that others who worked with Mr. Clark were aware of these plans," Thompson said.

Perry, who has continuously disputed the validity of President Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, has said he obliged Trump's request for an introduction to Clark, then an assistant attorney general whom Perry knew from unrelated legislative matters. The three men went on to discuss their shared concerns about the election, Perry has said.


The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior Justice officials dismissed Perry's claims.


The recent Senate report outlined a call Perry made to then-Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue last December to say the department wasn't doing its job with respect to the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to elicit Clark's help because he's “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,” the report said.


Perry has previously said his “official communications” with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.


The panel voted in November to hold Clark in contempt after he showed up for a deposition yet declined to answer questions. But Thompson has said he will hold off pursuing the charges and allow Clark to attend another deposition and try again. Clark's lawyer has said Clark intends to assert his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself, but the deposition has been repeatedly postponed as Clark has dealt with an unidentified medical condition.


The panel has already interviewed around 300 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.


Trump at the time was pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud and lobbying Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the count at the January 6 congressional certification. Election officials across the country, along with the courts, had repeatedly dismissed Trump's claims.


An angry mob of Trump supporters were echoing his false claims as they brutally beat Capitol police and broke into the building that day, interrupting the certification of Biden's victory.

-With PTI inputs

