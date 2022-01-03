Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Israeli Newspaper Jerusalem Post's Website Hacked On Death Anniversary of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani

The hack of Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post's website comes after Israel's former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged his country was involved in the killing of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani.

Israeli Newspaper Jerusalem Post's Website Hacked On Death Anniversary of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani
Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani | Twitter

Trending

Israeli Newspaper Jerusalem Post's Website Hacked On Death Anniversary of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T08:54:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 8:54 am

Hackers targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper early Monday, replacing its content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program on the anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian general.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the image posted on the Jerusalem Post's website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in Iraq two years ago Monday.

The image included an exploding target from a recent Iranian military drill designed to look like the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona.

Related Stories

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that reprocess the reactor's spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel's nuclear bomb program.

Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In a tweet, the Jerusalem Post acknowledged being the target of hackers.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel,” the English-language newspaper wrote. “We are working to resolve the issue; thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government. The hack comes after Israel's former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged his country was involved in Soleimani's killing.

Iran as well did not immediately acknowledge the hack early Monday. However, the country in recent days has stepped up its commemorations of the slain Revolutionary Guard general. Memorial services were scheduled to be held Monday marking his death.

As the head of the Quds, or Jerusalem, Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

Quds Force members have deployed into Syria's long war to support President Bashar Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.

Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of the embattled Assad.

U.S. officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied that. Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a hero fighting Iran's enemies abroad

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Qasem Soleimani Israel Iran International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Amid Political Deadlock

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Amid Political Deadlock

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive For Covid-19

EU Faces Backlash Over Suggesting Gas And Nuclear Energy As Climate Friendly

Israel Aircraft Hit Militant Targets In Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

Poet Amanda Gorman Welcomes 2022 With Her 'New Day’s Lyric'

2022: When NFTs Will Turn Bold And Beautiful

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from World

Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

US-Russia: Joe Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

US-Russia: Joe Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Aditya Kumar / Experienced top-order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane need to do more to keep upcoming batsmen like Shreyas Iyer out of the Indian Test Playing XI.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement