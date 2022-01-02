Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Israel Aircraft Hit Militant Targets In Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack

Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead.

Israel Aircraft Hit Militant Targets In Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City on May 13, 2021. | AP

Trending

Israel Aircraft Hit Militant Targets In Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T07:44:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 7:44 am

Israel's military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory.


Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation of possible casualties.


The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed the militant Islamic group for any violence emanating from the territory it controls.


The airstrikes come as retaliation for two rockets fired from Gaza on Saturday which landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel.


It was not clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties from Saturday's rocket launches.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.


The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile. The militant Hamas group says Israel did not take serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt's help when the Islamic movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.


Tension are also high as other groups like the smaller but more hardline Islamic Jihad threaten military escalation if Israel doesn't end the administrative detention of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a hunger strike for over 130 days.


On Wednesday, Palestinian militants in Gaza shot and lightly wounded an Israeli civilian near the security fence and Israel responded with tank fire targeting multiple Hamas sites in the first exchange of fire in months.

Israel's military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Israel Israeli Military Military International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

EU Faces Backlash Over Suggesting Gas And Nuclear Energy As Climate Friendly

EU Faces Backlash Over Suggesting Gas And Nuclear Energy As Climate Friendly

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

Poet Amanda Gorman Welcomes 2022 With Her 'New Day’s Lyric'

2022: When NFTs Will Turn Bold And Beautiful

Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

US-Russia: Joe Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from World

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Covid-19 Delays UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Likely Till August 2022

Covid-19 Delays UN Nuclear Treaty Conference Likely Till August 2022

Pakistan Acquires 25 Multirole J-10C Fighter Jets From China In Response To India's Rafale Purchase

Pakistan Acquires 25 Multirole J-10C Fighter Jets From China In Response To India's Rafale Purchase

Covid-19 Spreading Faster Than Ever, 5 Lakh Cases In USA In 24 Hours

Covid-19 Spreading Faster Than Ever, 5 Lakh Cases In USA In 24 Hours

Read More from Outlook

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the media on Sunday as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement