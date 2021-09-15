Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover

A charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul while a second flight from the northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover
Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan | Image for representation | AP/PTI

Trending

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T18:58:14+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 6:58 pm

Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.

The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.

Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers, (580 miles) of borders. Reportedly, Iran hosts some 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans live in the country over the past four decades.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

UK Logs Biggest Leap In Annual Inflation On Record

UK Logs Biggest Leap In Annual Inflation On Record

Africa To Receive 200 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses From EU By Middle Of 2022

Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Papua, Search Operations On To Rescue Crew

China Imposes Lockdown, Tightens Restrictions Amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

India Produces Largest Amount Of Covid-19 Misinformation: US Study

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from World

Afghans Are Facing 'Food Emergency': UN Official

Afghans Are Facing 'Food Emergency': UN Official

We keep making the iPhone more capable: Apple CEO At iPhone 13 Launch

We keep making the iPhone more capable: Apple CEO At iPhone 13 Launch

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

Read More from Outlook

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

Advertisement