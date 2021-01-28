India's Rank In Corruption Perception Index 2020 Slips To 86th

India's rank among 180 countries in a corruption perception index (CPI) in 2020 has slipped six places to 86th.

Transparency International (TI)'s corruption perception index for 2020 was released on Thursday.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

India's rank is 86 out of 180 nations with a score of 40.

"India was ranked at 80th position out of 180 countries in 2019. The CPI score for India is constant this year as well as the previous year's score," the index said.

India is still very low on the corruption Index, the report said, noting that experts feel the CPI does not reflect the actual corruption level in any country. The integrity score determines the corruption situation of a country.

This year, New Zealand and Denmark were ranked at first position with scores of 88. Somalia and South Sudan were ranked lowest at 179th position with scores of 12.

With PTI inputs

