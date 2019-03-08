India, Pakistan Should Turn The Page Quickly, Meet Each Other Half Way: Chinese Foreign Minister

India and Pakistan should "quickly turn the page" in their tense ties through dialogue and meet each other "half way", China has suggested, as Beijing seeks to play a larger role in de-escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing his annual press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, China's Parliament on Friday, said that post the Wuhan summit between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, China is keen to develop closer ties with India and forge ahead like the "Yangtze and Ganges" rivers.

"We advise both the parties to quickly turn the page and seek fundamental, long term improvement in their relations. When confrontation gives way to dialogue and disagreement are settled, we can create a better future through cooperation," he said.

"China hopes Pakistan and India will transform the crisis into opportunity and meet each other halfway," Wang said.

Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi in Beijing,China:India & China should be each others partners in pursuing our respective dreams & each others important opportunity for growing our economies. Collectively, we must make our due contribution to Asia's revitalisation & prosperity.

He was replying to questions on the current India-Pakistan tensions and how China plans to carry forward the spirit of last year's Wuhan summit between Prime Minister and President Xi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

India launched a counter-terror operation on a Jaish training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and in the aerial engagement that followed an Indian air force MiG-21 was downed and its pilot captured by Pakistan. The pilot was released on March 1 in a goodwill gesture.

Recent events focussed international attention on the India-Pakistan relations, he said stating that China played a constructive role to resolve the tensions between the two neighbours.

"China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise restraint prevent an escalation, find out what has happened and resolve the matter through dialogue," Wang said adding that Beijing tried to play a mediatory role.

"In the meantime, a country's sovereignty and territorial integrity should fully respected. China followed these principle in its mediation and played a constructive role in defusing the tension", he said.

His comments come after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Kong Xuanyou visited Pakistan earlier this week, where he held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, besides Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, on ways to ease the India-Pakistan tensions.

Kong had visited Pakistan with a clear mission: "To communicate with Pakistan on recent tensions between India & Pakistan.”

In Islamabad, Kong had conveyed Beijing’s “appreciation” for “its restraint and willingness to de-escalate” tensions with India through dialogue.

Kong's visit coincided with the US, the UK and French application in the 1267 counter terrorism committee of the UNSC to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. If listed by the committee, Azhar would face a global travel ban and asset freeze. the JeM has already been banned by the UN.

While China blocked India's previous attempts to declare Azhar as a global terrorist, expectations are high that this time Beijing may take a different stand considering JeM has admitted its role in the Pulwama terror attack.

"In the last couple of days both Pakistan and India indicated a desire to de-escalate the situation and start talks. We welcome this. Pakistan and India are neighbours and always have to live with each other," Wang said.

(With PTI inputs)