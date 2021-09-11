Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the talks with their Australian counterparts Peter Dutton and Marise Payne | Image tweeted on Twitter by Dr. S. Jaishankar

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Trending

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T15:32:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:32 pm

India and Australia on Saturday began the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the talks with their Australian counterparts  Peter Dutton and Marise Payne 

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up their overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

The in-person talks are taking place at a time the global focus has been on the situation in Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the deliberations. 

While Singh held wide-ranging discussions with Australian defence minister Dutton on Friday, Jaishankar met foreign minister Payne ahead of the 'two-plus-two' dialogue. 

In their talks, the two defence ministers discussed the fragile security situation in Afghanistan and their "common concerns" relating to the possible spread of terrorism from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. 

The foreign and defence ministerial talks are taking place amid renewed efforts by the Quad member countries to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides India and Australia, the Quad comprises the US and Japan.

In an address at an event organised by the Observer Research Organisation, Payne on Friday said the Quad has evolved "swiftly" and very "effectively" and commended India for taking a strong leadership role in the region. 

Talking about "significant challenges" facing the Indo-Pacific, the Australian foreign minister said Canberra seeks a region where rights of large and small countries are respected and that no "single dominant power" dictates the outcome for others. 

The dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers was instituted as part of an overall goal to expand strategic cooperation between the two countries.

India has such a framework for talks with a very few countries including the US and Japan.

The defence and military cooperation between India and Australia is on an upswing in the last few years. 

In June last year, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. 

The Australian Navy was part of the recent Malabar naval exercise that also featured navies of India, the US and Japan.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Australia International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US Pulls Advanced Missile Defences In Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Attacks

US Pulls Advanced Missile Defences In Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Attacks

US Gives First Public Look Inside Military Base Housing Afghans

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia’s Marise Payne Ahead Of ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

Ground Zero: A Selfie Stop For Some, A Cemetery For Others

US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Amid New Terror Fear

Unions Split On Vaccine Mandates, Complicating Biden Push

US To Commemorate 9/11 Amid New Terror Fear

Trials Of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Gets Underway In South Africa

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Tearful Lionel Messi Confirms He's Leaving Barcelona

Tearful Lionel Messi Confirms He's Leaving Barcelona

Advertisement

More from World

UK Spy Chief Warns Taliban Takeover Could Fuel Terror Plots

UK Spy Chief Warns Taliban Takeover Could Fuel Terror Plots

ETIM Militants Fighting For Xinjiang Independence No More In Afghanistan: Taliban To China

ETIM Militants Fighting For Xinjiang Independence No More In Afghanistan: Taliban To China

Southern Illinois Shooting Leaves At Least 6 Wounded

Southern Illinois Shooting Leaves At Least 6 Wounded

After 13 Month Deadlock Government Formation Takes Place In Lebanon

After 13 Month Deadlock Government Formation Takes Place In Lebanon

Read More from Outlook

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the inaugural 'two-plus-two' talks with their Australian counterparts Peter Dutton and Marise Payne. The high-level meet is aimed at ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto has gone from being a byproduct of digital disruption to a $1-trillion asset class. India doesn’t want to be left behind as the world begins to embrace crypto. But creating the necessary regulatory framework isn’t easy.

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback For T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback For T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

The two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain retired from international cricket last year on Independence Day. BCCI has received a conflict of interest complaint against him

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement