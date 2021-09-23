Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study

The discovery could help explain why, for example, COVID vaccines appear to be less effective for some people.

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study
Just like fingerprints, all immune systems are different | PTI

Trending

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T11:50:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 11:50 am

Every person appears to have a unique immune system. Researchers have discovered this immune diversity after charting antibodies in the blood from healthy and sick people.

The discovery could help explain why, for example, COVID vaccines appear to be less effective for some people. At the same time, it points to the possibility of identifying and retrieving particularly effective antibodies from individuals and using them to cure others.

In our daily life, our body is confronted and attacked by many germs that use clever tricks to enter our body, aiming to take control. Luckily, we have a powerful defence: our immune system.

With a well-functioning immune system, we can combat most of the germs that continuously and aggressively approach us. Part of our arsenal of weapons to neutralise invading germs are protein molecules called antibodies. These antibodies are abundant in the blood, streaming throughout our body, forming the first line of defence when a new nasty germ appears.

Each different germ requires a different arsenal of weapons (antibodies) to combat them most efficiently. Luckily, our body has provided us with a means to make millions to even billions of different antibodies, but they cannot all be made at the same time. Often, specific antibodies are only made as a response to a particular germ.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

If we are infected by bacteria, we start to make antibodies to attack and kill those bacteria. If we are infected by the coronavirus, we start to make antibodies to neutralise that virus. When infected with the flu virus, we again make other ones.

How many different antibodies are made at a given moment and are thus present in our blood, was not known. Many scientists estimated it to be over several billion and hence almost immeasurable. Using a few droplets of blood and a technique called mass spectrometry, my colleagues and I were able to capture and measure the number of different antibodies in the blood and also assess the exact concentration of each of them.

Two surprises

Although theoretically, our body has the capacity to make trillions of different antibodies, a first surprise came when we noted that in the bloodstream of both healthy and diseased people just a few tens to hundreds of distinct antibodies were present at high concentrations.

Monitoring these profiles from just a few droplets of blood, we were surprised for a second time when we noticed that the way the immune system responds to germs varies highly from person to person, with each person’s antibody profile being unique.

And the concentrations of these antibodies change in a unique way during illness or after a vaccination. The results may explain why some people are more prone to becoming ill from flu or COVID, or why they recover faster from some illnesses than others do.

Until now, scientists considered it impossible to accurately map the highly complex mixture of antibodies in the blood. But mass spectrometry separates substances based on their molecular composition, and since each specific antibody has a distinct molecular composition, we were able to use a refinement of the technique to measure all antibodies individually.

The method has been used to measure antibody profiles in about 100 people, including COVID patients and people vaccinated with different COVID vaccines. Not once did we encounter the same antibodies in two different people, even if they had received the same vaccine. It’s safe to say that everyone’s antibody profile is as unique as their fingerprint.

Even though the differences in antibodies are small, they greatly influence the course of a disease. If someone makes fewer antibodies against a certain germ, or only antibodies that are less effective at killing the germ, then a disease might strike harder or several times. On the other hand, if people produce antibodies that are excellent at neutralising the germ, that antibody could be produced therapeutically and used to vaccinate or treat patients.

The research creates opportunities to make optimal vaccinations and drugs tailored to an individual’s immune system. By mapping someone’s antibody profile, you can track how their body responds to a vaccine or infection – or even a drug treatment. This way, you can also check whether the body produces enough of the desired antibodies, for example, those against the coronavirus. If they don’t produce enough, you can consider offering booster shots or antibodies that worked for other people.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

G-4 Nations Want To Make UN Security Council More 'Legitimate, Effective and Representative'

G-4 Nations Want To Make UN Security Council More 'Legitimate, Effective and Representative'

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

US Approves Booster Dose Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Special Groups

Biden Doubles US Global Donation Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Taliban's Envoy To UN Requests Quick Recognition

UN General Assembly Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution, Israel & US Boycott Meeting

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

Explained: What are the WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from World

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Covid-19 Cases Declining Around The World, Says WHO

Covid-19 Cases Declining Around The World, Says WHO

Nasal Spray Made Of Tiny Antibodies Found In Llamas May Held Fight Covid-19

Nasal Spray Made Of Tiny Antibodies Found In Llamas May Held Fight Covid-19

Small Aircraft Intercepted In Restricted Flight Area While Biden Was Addressing UN General Assembly

Small Aircraft Intercepted In Restricted Flight Area While Biden Was Addressing UN General Assembly

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24.

No Power Tussle In Chhattisgarh, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

No Power Tussle In Chhattisgarh, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel speaks to Outlook on issues ranging from Punjab politics to the recent arrest of his 86-year old father for making derogatory remarks against upper caste.

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

Koushik Paul / The loss versus DC further dampened SRH’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just two points from eight games

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement