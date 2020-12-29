House Approves Donald Trump's USD 2,000 Checks, Sending To GOP-Led Senate

The House has voted to increase Covid-19 relief checks to USD 2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favouring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller USD 600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president.

Senators are set to return to session on Tuesday to consider the measure.

