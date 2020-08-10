August 10, 2020
Corona
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under Security Law

Jimmy Lai, who owns popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticizes China's authoritarian rule.

Associated Press (AP) 10 August 2020
Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong.
AP Photo
An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the city's national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Lai, who owns popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticizes China's authoritarian rule.

Simon said that police searched both Lai and his son's home, as well as other members of media group Next Media, which Lai founded.

