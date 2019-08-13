﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Hong Kong Airport Suspends All Check-ins After Protests

Hong Kong Airport Suspends All Check-ins After Protests

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said.

AFP 13 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments (1)
Hong Kong Airport Suspends All Check-ins After Protests
Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on Aug 13, 2019.
AP Photo
Hong Kong Airport Suspends All Check-ins After Protests
outlookindia.com
2019-08-13T16:05:51+0530

Hong Kong airport authorities on Tuesday suspended all check-ins, but reversed a previous statement saying that all departing flights had been cancelled as pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said.

"All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible." The statement did not clarify how many flights would be cancelled and whether arriving flights would be affected by the decision.

The statement walked back a previous announcement that said all departing flights had been cancelled.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments (1)
READ MORE IN:
AFP Hong Kong China Protests Airports Democracy International
Next Story : Argentina FIFA World Cup Winner Jose Luis Brown Dies Aged 62
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From AFP
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters