Greta Thunberg Mocks Donald Trump, Twitterati Call It ‘The Ultimate Social Media Revenge’

With the US presidential election process in its climax and amidst a legal battle between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe, Biden, Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to indirectly mock the US president, using his own words.

After Trump tweeted asking the US election committee to “stop the count” of votes, the 17-year old environmental activist gave it back to Trump in what many Twitteratis are claiming to be the best social media revenge of all time.

Responding to the US President’s tweet, Thunberg tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill."

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Within 9 hours, Thunberg’s tweet gained more than 1.2 million likes and 309 thousand retweets.

Trump had in 2019, mocked the young environmental activist using the same words, when he asked Thunberg to work on her anger management problem and urged her to “chill”. Trump had branded the Swedish teen’s TIME award as “ridiculous” and asked het to go out and watch a movie with a friend.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

This had occurred after last year’s Climate Action Summit held in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters where Thunberg had urged world leaders to immediately take action, in a passionate speech that had gone viral. During the summit, the Swedish activist had even fixed Trump with an icy stare in a hallway. That photo too had gone viral. Trump had skipped the summit later.

Trump had faced a lot of backlash for his 2019 tweet, with many criticising the US President for “bullying a schoolgirl” on social media.

Also, many celebrities, politician and netizens applauded Thunberg’s tweet on Friday and praised the teenager for giving it back to the US President with his own words.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine