April 17, 2021
Poshan
Gold Worth Rs 1.07 Crore Seized From Cabin Crew Member Of Spice Jet

A senior cabin crew member of Spice Jet was arrested at the Kochi airport, smuggling gold worth Rs 1.07 crore in compound form.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
Aparajita Gupta
outlookindia.com
2021-04-17T08:48:37+05:30

 A senior member of the cabin crew of Spice Jet was arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.07 crore at Kochi airport on Friday. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with Customs arrested  Manhas Abulaise of Palakkad.

The accused was serving as a member of the cabin crew of Spice Jet flight-SG 147 which arrived at Kochi airport from Ras al Khaimah, UAE, in the afternoon,  DRI officials said.

"The gold in compound form was concealed in the body in five packets. Following a tip-off, our team with the assistant of Customs could identify and nab the person," a DRI official said. The gold in the compound form weighed 2.55 kg. Following the extraction process, gold weighing 2.2 kg was recovered. The extracted gold is worth Rs 1.07 crore.

"The accused has confessed that he was involved in similar smuggling attempts before. We are questioning him in this regard. He will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) on Saturday," an official said.

"Drop in the number of flights has affected smugglers. Now they are looking for other ways to smuggle gold into the country. We are probing whether more crew is involved in such smuggling," a DRI official said.

