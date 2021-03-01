France: Former President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted Of Corruption, Sentenced To One Year In Prison

March 01, 2021
Corona
Nicolas Sarkozy, has been convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

Associated Press (AP) 01 March 2021
A Paris court on Monday found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and sentenced him to one year in prison.

The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

 

 

