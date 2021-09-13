Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government
Afghan women walk past a closed beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan. | AP

France said the Taliban has failed so far to live up to its promises of offering moderate and inclusive style of leadership.

Trending

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T16:47:22+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 4:47 pm

France's foreign minister has expressed disappointment in Afghanistan's newly formed Taliban government, saying the group so far has failed to live up to its promises of offering a more moderate and inclusive style of leadership.

Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart during a visit to Doha on Monday, Jean-Yves Le Drian said, “The response we have seen from Kabul so far is not up to our expectations.”

Le Drian said France and the rest of the international community will continue pressing the Taliban not to harbour terrorists, to allow the secure delivery of humanitarian aid and to protect the rights of women, among other demands.

“We have heard the statements made (by the Taliban), though we are waiting for actions,” Le Drian told reporters. “Words are not enough.”

Qatar, a tiny Gulf Arab state that has hosted a Taliban office in its capital for years and played an outsized role in the evacuation of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan, sent a high-level diplomatic delegation to the country on Sunday.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatari officials used those discussions to “encourage the Taliban to engage with the international community” and avoid isolation by preserving the hard-won gains of Afghan people, particularly women, over the years. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Dubai Taliban Government Taliban International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Japan Warns Of Possible Terror Attack In Six Nations, Asks Citizens To Stay Away From Religious Places

UN Seeks $606 Million Aid From Donors For Afghanistan

UK Tests Revolutionary 'Quick And Simple' Blood Test For Detecting Early Stage Cancers

Merkel's Party In Strong Position In North German State Elections

Israeli School Principal Faces 74 Charges Of Rape, Assault On Students In Australia

9/11: How Politicians And Media Turned Terrorism Into An Islamic Problem

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from World

US Capitol Hill Rioters Being Dubbed As 'Patriots' By Trump Supporters

US Capitol Hill Rioters Being Dubbed As 'Patriots' By Trump Supporters

This US Supreme Court Judge Is Concerned About The Institution's Public Image

This US Supreme Court Judge Is Concerned About The Institution's Public Image

Nicholas Storm Threatens United States' Gulf Coast

Nicholas Storm Threatens United States' Gulf Coast

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/