Focusing To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Afghanistan: MEA

Saying it is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Indian on Friday said its focus is to evacuate its stranded citizens in the war torn country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We continue to monitor the situation very carefully. It is an evolving situation”.

Bagchi said there is currently a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul.

"The situation on the ground is uncertain. The prime concern is the security and safety of the people.... Currently, there is a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul," he said.

Bagchi said India is in touch with various parties regarding operating evacuation flights from Afghanistan. (With PTI inputs)

