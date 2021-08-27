August 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Focusing To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Afghanistan: MEA

Focusing To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Afghanistan: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government is in contact with various parties regarding operating evacuation flights.

Outlook Web Desk 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:26 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Focusing To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Afghanistan: MEA
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Photo: Twitter)
Focusing To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Afghanistan: MEA
outlookindia.com
2021-08-27T18:26:28+05:30

Saying it is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Indian on Friday said its focus is to evacuate its stranded citizens in the war torn country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We continue to monitor the situation very carefully. It is an evolving situation”.

Bagchi said there is currently a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul.

"The situation on the ground is uncertain. The prime concern is the security and safety of the people.... Currently, there is a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul," he said.

Bagchi said India is in touch with various parties regarding operating evacuation flights from Afghanistan. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Security Lapse At UK Kabul Embassy, Details Of Afghan Staff Left Behind

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos