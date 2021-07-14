July 14, 2021
Saudi Arabia: Explosion Reported At Unused Ammunition Dump Near Riyadh

Saudi state television made the announcement Wednesday after social media video circulated of a plume of smoke near Kharj.

Associated Press (AP) 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:59 am
No casualties have been reported
Saudi Arabia says an explosion has struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of the kingdom's capital, Riyadh.

Saudi state television made the announcement Wednesday after social media video circulated of a plume of smoke near Kharj.

The TV report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.

Kharj is close to Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

