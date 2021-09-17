Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Air-quality specialists in Australia have recommended that air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters be installed in all classrooms.

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools
Schools reopening post Covid-19 | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T11:07:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 11:07 am

As the new academic year gets underway, there is understandable concern over how to curb the spread of COVID in schools. Air-quality specialists in Australia have recommended that air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters be installed in all classrooms.

The Welsh government, meanwhile, has set aside £6 million for air technologies - specifically, carbon dioxide sensors and ozone disinfection machines. Although, implementing ozone disinfection machines is currently on hold, pending evidence to support their use.

This raises several questions. What are these different air cleaning technology options? What can they do that opening a window can’t? And how important is ventilation in curbing the spread of COVID?

Related Stories

Schools Reopening: Paediatric Body Issues Post-Covid Guidelines

School Reopening: Principals Hail Decision But For Parents, Dilemma Isn't Over Yet

UP Primary Schools Reopen But See Little Attendance Despite CM's Assurance

As indoor air quality experts, we have spent the last 18 months writing COVID ventilation and air cleaning tech guidance and conducting research on the risk of catching COVID indoors.

We developed what’s called a relative exposure index: a tool for comparing the risk of being exposed to the virus in different indoor settings. This was used by the UK government’s scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) in drafting their ventilation advice for schools, workplaces and other public buildings.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

New air cleaning technologies

Filtration systems, such as HEPA-grade air purifiers, have long been used indoors to deal with airborne dust and pollution. Research has demonstrated their effectiveness at removing small aerosols – solid and liquid particles suspended in the air – such as those from car exhausts, as well as removing respiratory aerosols breathed out by an infected person that may contain virus.

Another option being trialled, alongside Hepa filters, in schools in Bradford, is ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UGVI). UGVI systems, which use UV light to destroy germs in the air, have been used for decades to reduce the transmission of diseases, particularly tuberculosis. However, they must be carefully installed and maintained to protect occupants from dangerous UV rays.

Not much research has been done on the use of standalone Hepa filters in real buildings to assess their capacity to reduce respiratory viral transmission, although there is good evidence that they can remove the aerosols in which viruses can be transported. However, they can be noisy and expensive. Crucially, there are no standard methods for testing their performance, and there is no guidance on maintenance.

A further option that has been floated is the use of ozone disinfection machines, to clean surfaces or the air. The problem here is that ozone is chemically active and reacts with all kinds of substances found in indoor spaces.

For example, ozone can react with the hydrocarbons in furnishings, or the natural oils left on surfaces by small and large hands, to produce chemicals that can be harmful to health, including formaldehyde. For this reason, Sage cautions against using these machines indoors.

There are other air cleaning technologies under consideration, but a wider question is: is air cleaning necessary to curb the spread of COVID? Or is adequate ventilation good enough?

COVID ventilation 

Most people catch COVID from breathing in shared air. In the same way that you are more likely to smell what one might call coffee breath at close quarters, you are more likely to catch COVID by coming into direct contact with an infected person’s exhaled air. This is because the virus is more concentrated in exhaled air than when breathing it in once it has been diluted by the air within a room.

The virus has in fact been modelled to be more than a thousand times more concentrated in exhaled puff than when fully mixed with air in a room. Ventilation and air cleaning technologies have little effect in removing virus in that exhaled puff. This is why social distancing is the best safeguard.

As engineers, we operate on the principle that it is impossible to achieve zero risk. Consequently, we try to reduce the highest risks for the greatest number of people. When increasing ventilation, there is a law of diminishing returns for the risk of COVID infection. Improving the air in poorly ventilated classrooms has a greater effect on risk than increasing ventilation in an adequately ventilated classroom.

Design guidance on ventilation and air quality for English school classrooms is better explained than for most other public spaces. We expect that classrooms that comply with these standards are adequately ventilated. Rooms that weren’t specifically designed as classrooms or those where the ventilation design is not working correctly – for example, windows painted shut – are of greater concern. Air cleaning technologies are probably best suited to rooms where adequate ventilation can’t be easily provided.

A carbon dioxide monitor can be used to identify poorly ventilated classrooms in some circumstances. And, if you don’t have one, you can use your nose: if an occupied room smells bad when you enter, it needs more air.

A carbon dioxide sensor can also be a useful tool to let teachers and other school staff know when to open the windows, for example. Particularly in colder weather, this can help to balance the need for fresh air with warmth.

There are other happy consequences to be had with this push to ensure adequate ventilation in schools. It will reduce concentrations of indoor air contaminants, such as gases emitted by furnishings and water vapour, which, if left to build up, can be bad for your health. Further, ventilation has been shown to boost children’s performance at school and contribute to keeping them healthy.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

Three Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 90 Days In Space

Stab In The Back: French Foreign Minister Lashes Out At Biden Over Exclusivity In New Strategic Alliance

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Held On Taliban

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Held On Taliban

Brazil President's Reluctance To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Keep Him Out Of UN Premises

Brazil President's Reluctance To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Keep Him Out Of UN Premises

US Politicians Demand To Designate Taliban As 'Terrorist Organisation'

US Politicians Demand To Designate Taliban As 'Terrorist Organisation'

Cyprus Recovers Looted 18th Century Church Doors From Japan

Cyprus Recovers Looted 18th Century Church Doors From Japan

Read More from Outlook

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by extremism.

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov with whom he held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan. The EAM also shared his perspectives on global affairs with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement