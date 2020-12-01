Explained: Here’s Why Joe Biden Appointed An All-Women Media Team

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on November 29 announced an all-women team of the White House staff to serve in senior communication roles. Biden’s office has claimed that this will be the first time that the positions will be filled entirely by women.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” said Biden.

After delaying the presidential transition process, the Trump administration finally approved it last week.

What is the significance of the announcement?

Biden has a history of advocating on behalf of women in the US and around the world and the new team announcement is a continuation of that work. Four of the seven appointments are women of colours.

Jen Psaki, who has been appointed the White House Press Secretary, said on Twitter, “This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there @KBeds , @K_JeanPierre , @SymoneDSanders , @AshleyEtienne09 @EAlexander , @pilitobar87 ---who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids.”

The four main roles of the White House Press Secretary include information conduit, constituent representation, administration, and communications planning.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as the deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris Campaign, has been named as the White House Communications Director; Karine Jean Pierre as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary; and Symone Sanders as the Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President.

Elizabeth E. Alexander has been named the Communications Director for the First Lady; Pili Tobar the Deputy White House Communications Director; and Ashley Etienne the Communications Director for the Vice President.

