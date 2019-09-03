Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, on Monday retweeted a photo of a filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted screenshots of the post saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

The screenshot shows Basit has retweeted a tweet with a picture and a message, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

However, he later deleted the tweet.

This is not the first time Pakistani officials have indulged in such goof-ups.

Last week, Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik, intended to tag United Nations in a tweet on Kashmir, but ending up tagging UNO, a card game instead.

(With inputs from ANI)