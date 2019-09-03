﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Ex-Pak Envoy Abdul Basit Retweets Photo Of Filmstar As Kashmiri Who Lost Vision

Ex-Pak Envoy Abdul Basit Retweets Photo Of Filmstar As Kashmiri Who Lost Vision

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, retweeted a photo of a filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ex-Pak Envoy Abdul Basit Retweets Photo Of Filmstar As Kashmiri Who Lost Vision
Abdul Basit, Former Pakistan High Commissioner To India
PTI Photo by Kamal Singh
Ex-Pak Envoy Abdul Basit Retweets Photo Of Filmstar As Kashmiri Who Lost Vision
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T14:33:55+0530

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, on Monday retweeted a photo of a filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted screenshots of the post saying, "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

The screenshot shows Basit has retweeted a tweet with a picture and a message, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

However, he later deleted the tweet.

This is not the first time Pakistani officials have indulged in such goof-ups.

Last week, Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik, intended to tag United Nations in a tweet on Kashmir, but ending up tagging UNO, a card game instead.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abdul Basit Pakistan J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 International
Next Story : Frustrated Mithali Raj Won't Play T20s For India Women's Cricket Team Anymore
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters