China Bars Entry For Foreigners From India Due To Pandemic

The Chinese embassy here on Thursday said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits," the embassy said in a note.

"The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," it said.

The note, posted on the website of the embassy, clarified that foreigners holding Chinese "diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected."

"Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd is not affected," it said.

The embassy said the "suspension" is a temporary measure that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic.

"China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner," it said.

