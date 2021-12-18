Egypt Announces Its First Cases Of Omicron Variant, 3 People Tested Positive

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
According to the Health Ministry, two of the infected are asymptomatic while the other is exhibiting mild symptoms. All three of them are kept in isolation at a Cairo Hospital.

Representational Image | AP

2021-12-18T16:30:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 4:30 pm

Egyptian health authorities said they have identified the country's first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday. It didn't say where the three came from.

The local Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa.

The ministry said two of the people infected showed no symptoms, while the third suffered from mild symptoms. The three have been isolated in a Cairo hospital, it said.

Authorities on Friday reported more than 900 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Egypt has reported a total 373,500 cases, including 21,277 fatalities, since the pandemic began. 

