Drone Attacks: How They Work

Amid rising conflicts in Afghanistan, several natives including children were killed in a US drone strike on IS, near the international airport in Kabul. It was the first-ever attack in Afghanistan where US military ‘drone fired a missile’ at the targeted ISKP members.

Subsequently, President Joe Biden in a statement cited, another terrorist attack is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours”, on Kabul’s airport.

The increased deployment of drones for terrorist activities has gained much traction among the terrorist groups and activated a sense of terror within the global community.

Drones are weaponized commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) which have been operational since 1990. The use of drones has escalated over the years due to their low cost and their ability to be flown remotely without assistance. They can be easily designed and are hard to detect due to its low altitude.

Apart from terrorist activities, drones offer to provide services for a wide range of activities like, rescue operations, distribution, delivery, photography, etc. Over the years, drones have gained much use for military and counter terrorism activities for transferring arms, explosives and to launch targeted attacks.

In June 2021 two drones dropped an IED each packed with explosives on the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu, injuring two IAF personnel. Some commonly known drones used for military purposes are: MQ-9 Reaper, Avenger, X-47B, GJ-11, etc.

In 2013, Al Qaeda initiated an attack in Pakistan with multiple, which was later on averted by the security forces.

In August 2018, President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro was attempted to be assassinated using two IED drones, that exploded in a military ceremony, the President was visiting.

The global community has been struggling to tackle the problem of drone attacks. Many counter drone technologies have introduced to prevent drone attacks. Some of them are Radar, RF Jammers, GPS spoofers, etc.

Radar

It is a radio energy device used to detect the flying objects. The radar dispatches signals and acquires the reflection, distance and the direction of the drone. They are designed for constant tracking and can handle multiple targets at the same time. They can operate in a variety of climatic condition, regardless of autonomous flight.

However, these radars require a transmission license and sometimes fail to distinguish, birds from drones.

RF Jammers

It is a static, handheld device which transmits RF energy to the drone. As a result, the drone makes a controlled or uncontrolled landing towards the ground or returns to the user set home location.

However, this device can also result in jamming other radio communications or an uncertain drone behaviour

Tackling drones comes with a variety of challenges like short range, disruption of other radio communications, high cost, risk of collateral damage, false alarm rates etc.

Amidst increased enforcement of drone attacks, many countries are trying to develop a multi-pronged technique to gear with various threats arising from the misuse of technology.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine