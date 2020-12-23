December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Donald Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign Covid Relief Bill

Donald Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign Covid Relief Bill

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

Associated Press (AP) 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Donald Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign Covid Relief Bill
AP/PTI
Donald Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign Covid Relief Bill
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T08:38:41+05:30

President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

 The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Congressman Asks India To Provide Security To Agitating Farmers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Joe Biden Washington COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos