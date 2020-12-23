December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Donald Trump Pardons 15, Including Republican Allies

Donald Trump Pardons 15, Including Republican Allies

The pardons included former Republican Reps Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.

Associated Press (AP) 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Donald Trump Pardons 15, Including Republican Allies
AP/PTI
Donald Trump Pardons 15, Including Republican Allies
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T09:31:41+05:30

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.

The pardons included former Republican Reps Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.

 Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump to be president, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge USD 800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.

 Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter's birthday party.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Donald Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign Covid Relief Bill

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Joe Biden Washington US Presidential Elections International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos