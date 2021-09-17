Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

Before this approval, this drug was only used for people who were confirmed with Covid-19 and were categorized as high-risk ones.

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients
Image For Representation | File Photo

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients
2021-09-17T09:25:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 9:25 am

US health officials have authorised Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for a new use in preventing disease in people who have been recently exposed to the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted emergency use of the drug for adults and children older than 12 who may have an infection and are at high-risk for getting severe COVID-19. Previously the drug was authorized for high-risk patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Earlier this summer the FDA authorised preventative use for a similar antibody drug from competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Antibody drugs are one of the only treatments proven to reduce the risk of death from COVID-19, especially for people who are not yet in the hospital. Demand for the drugs has boomed as the delta variant sends cases surging again across the U.S.

Federal officials have reported a 20 fold increase in orders for the drugs since mid-July.

Outlook Newsletters

