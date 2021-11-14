Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: Three Snow Leopards Die At Lincoln Children's Zoo In US

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards — named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu— as 'truly heartbreaking'.

Covid-19: Three Snow Leopards Die At Lincoln Children's Zoo In US
Three snow leopard die of Covid-19 in US zoo.(File image) | AP

Trending

Covid-19: Three Snow Leopards Die At Lincoln Children's Zoo In US
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T07:53:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 7:53 am

Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska of complications from Covid-19.

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards — named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu— as “truly heartbreaking."

The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month. The zoo said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery.

The zoo said it remains open to the public and continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to humans and animals.

Zoos across the country, including at the St. Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo, have battled Covid-19 outbreaks among their animals. (AP)

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA COVID-19 International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Iran: President Raisi's Hard-Line Government Stalling On Progress

COP26: Is A Deal In Sight As Climate Talks Go Into Overtime?

Afghanistan: Can The Taliban Avert A Food Crisis Without Foreign Aid?

United Nations: Crisis In Africa's Sahel Region Remains Volatile

Russia: Covid-19 Restrictions To Take Effect Early Next Year

30 Years Of Angela Merkel Portraits By Photographer Herlinde Koelbl

Taliban: Bomb Hits Mosque In Afghanistan, Wounds At Least 15

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

Advertisement

More from World

Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country

Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Detained US Journalist Danny Fenster Gets 11 Years In Prison In Myanmar

Detained US Journalist Danny Fenster Gets 11 Years In Prison In Myanmar

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Associated Press / Before India succeeded in getting the change made, nation after nation talked about the final provisions not going far or fast enough but a compromise was better than nothing.

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

Jayanta Oinam / Bitter Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand clash in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Here's a primer.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement