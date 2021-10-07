Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Congo's Famous Gorilla Ndakasi Dies

The mountain gorilla's life was featured in shows and the documentary film “Virunga,” and she gained internet fame in 2019 for a photo that featured her standing relaxed on two feet.

Congo's Famous Gorilla Ndakasi Dies
A caretaker poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakasi left. | AP

Trending

Congo's Famous Gorilla Ndakasi Dies
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T20:39:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 8:39 pm

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with her caretaker at Congo's Virunga National Park, has died at 14 after a long illness, the park said.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the park's Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade,” a statement from the park said this week.

“Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma,” said the statement, adding that she died on Sept. 26 following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated.

Ndakasi was just two months old when rangers found her clinging to the lifeless body of her mother who had been gunned down by armed militia in 2007. Bauma comforted her that first night by holding her to his bare chest and he continued caring for her since then. She was transferred to the Senkwekwe Center after its creation in 2009 and lived with other orphaned mountain gorillas viewed as too vulnerable to return to the wild.

The mountain gorilla's life was featured in shows and the documentary film “Virunga,” and she gained internet fame in 2019 for a photo that featured her standing relaxed on two feet, with her belly out next to another gorilla, Ndeze, and with Bauma in the foreground taking the selfie.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature,” Bauma said in a statement. “It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and great apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

Bauma said he was proud to have called Ndakasi a friend.

“I loved her like a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her,” he said in the statement.

Virunga National Park in eastern Congo is home to some of the world's last mountain gorillas. Neighboring Rwanda and Uganda also have some of the mountain gorillas and together their population is more than 1,000.

Nearly 700 rangers in Virunga park risk their lives to protect its wildlife in a region that has seen more than two decades of armed conflict and instability. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Congo Gorilla Nature Documentary Orphans Animals & Wildlife Wildlife Photography Internet International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit

International Monetary Fund Chief Defends Data Rigging Allegations Against Herself

17th Century Mughal Era Gemstones From India To Go Under Auction In London

CIA Creates Top Level Working Group To Counter China's Influence

Pfizer Urges US Govt To Allow Covid-19 Shots For Kids Of 5 To 11 Years Age

Pfizer Urges US Govt To Allow Covid-19 Shots For Kids Of 5 To 11 Years Age

Russia's Covid-19 Infections Reach The Highest Level So Far This Year

Cyclone Shaheen Leaves 14 Dead In Oman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from World

Australia Wants Facebook To Be Held Accountable For Anonymous Comments

Australia Wants Facebook To Be Held Accountable For Anonymous Comments

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Over 120,000 US Children Lost A Parent Or Grandparent During Covid-19 Pandemic

Over 120,000 US Children Lost A Parent Or Grandparent During Covid-19 Pandemic

Instagram And Teens: How Do We Keep Our Kids Safe?

Instagram And Teens: How Do We Keep Our Kids Safe?

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Outlook Web Desk / The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs and virtually assured their playoff berth.

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

Outlook Web Desk / Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Advertisement