Chinese Woman Finds Out She Was Born Man On A Visit To Hospital To Treat Sprained Ankle

Following an ankle sprain, a 25-year-old woman in China accidentally found out that both, biologically and chromosomally, she was born as a male.

The woman named Pingping from East China's Zhejiang Province had never experienced menstruation and could not get pregnant even after getting married. As she sprained her ankle and visited the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine for her treatment, Pingping came to know that she had no uterus or ovaries.

The woman has immature female sex organs but has males' Y chromosome in her body, making her biologically male. As the doctor examining Pingping failed to find hidden testes in her body, he suggested that they might have degraded and shrank.

After being diagnosed with a congenital disease that might be the result of her parents' intermarriage with their relatives, Pingping was advised to talk to mental health specialists for the direction of her future life.

