Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan

What Taiwan and the US termed as provocative, was deemed necessary by the Chinese as it flew 56 military planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month.

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Chinese Official Says Military Drills, Flights Were Needed To Defend Taiwan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T12:43:16+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 12:43 pm

China's recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan — which have raised concerns around the region — were necessary to defend the nation's sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said Wednesday.

China's military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights. All were in international airspace, but the display raised fears that any misstep could provoke an unintended escalation in the region.

Taiwan views China's moves as advertising its threat to bring the island it claims as its own territory under its control by military means as necessary. The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and have no official contacts.

Related Stories

Chinese Activity Near Taiwan Is 'Provocative', Says White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office.

“The People's Liberation Army exercises are necessary actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ma told reporters at a biweekly news conference in Beijing.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Ma blamed actions by Taiwan's independence-leaning democratically elected government and its relations with “external forces” for heightening tensions.

Outside observers say the military maneuvers are intended to degrade Taiwan's physical defense capabilities through wear and tear, while turning the citizenry against their leaders through a form of psychological warfare.

Taiwan, a close U.S. ally, scrambled jets to intercept the Chinese aircraft and activated its missile air defense systems. It is also working to boost its defenses by buying new technology from the U.S. and developing domestic systems, including submarines.

Public opinion surveys show the vast majority of Taiwanese in favor of maintaining their de facto independent status without giving in to China's demands for political unification.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday vowed to defend the island from China's rising pressure after a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing.

She spoke a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping said annexing Taiwan “must be realized," while saying that was best brought about by peaceful means.

However, Xi also added that, “No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong determination, will and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

While such rhetoric is familiar, many see an increased possibility of conflict arising from Xi's desire to resolve what China refers to as the “Taiwan question," and the Taiwanese leadership's resolve to maintain the status quo of de facto independence.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng earlier this month called the situation the most severe in the 40 years since his enlistment and that he believed China would have “comprehensive” capabilities to invade Taiwan by 2025.

In a talk this week with journalists, political scientist Shelley Rigger said while the situation seemed more intense, it was more likely being used as a deterrent.

“So trying to deter Taiwan from imaging that there is some kind of opportunity to make a change in its own position and also trying to deter the U.S. from providing support or creating the impression in Taiwan that this might be a moment for Taiwan to push the envelope harder," said Rigger, a longtime observer of Taiwanese politics at Davidson College in North Carolina.

“I also think that there is an element of the PLA kind of testing its own operational capabilities, and so its kind of killing two birds with one stone — you're sending a strong message to Taiwan and to the U.S. and you're also getting a lot of flight hours at a minimum for your military personnel," Rigger said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) China Taiwan Taiwanese Defense Japan-Taiwan-China International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US To Open Its Border For Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Travelers From November

US To Open Its Border For Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Travelers From November

Iran Claims Arrest Of 10 Spies Working For Foreign Intelligence Agencies

Environment Agency Warns England Of ‘Climate Change’ Consequences

Had Mossad Interpreted AQ Khan's Intentions, They Would Have Assassinated Him: Report

US: Indigenous People's Day Embarked With Celebrations And Protests

Taliban Is Expected To Meet EU Representatives After Recently Meeting With German Delegation

Elk Seen Wandering With Tire Around Neck For Two Years Finally Rescued In US

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from World

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

California Homes Burn After Small Plane Crashes Into US Neighbourhood, Two Dead

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

UN Reminds Taliban To Not Break Its 'Promise' Of Allowing Women To Work And Study

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement