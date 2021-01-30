January 30, 2021
Corona
China's First Nuclear Plant With Domestic Reactor Hualong One Begins Operations

Each unit of the Hualong No. 1 has a capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts and can meet the annual domestic electricity demand of 1 million people.

Associated Press (AP) 30 January 2021
Representational image.
AP
outlookindia.com
2021-01-30T14:51:25+05:30

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.

The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in China's southeastern Fujian province, was designed to have a 60-year lifespan, with its core equipment domestically produced. Each unit of the Hualong No. 1 has a capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts and can meet the annual domestic electricity demand of 1 million people in moderately developed countries, according to China National Nuclear Corp, or CNNC.

“With Hualong One online, China is now at the forefront of third-generation nuclear technology in the world, alongside countries like the United States, France and Russia,” said CNNC President Yu Jianfeng.

Yu said the commercial use of Hualong One will also reduce carbon emissions and help achieve China's low-carbon goals such as carbon neutrality before 2060.

A second Hualong One unit is due to be completed later this year.

