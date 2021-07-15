Flood In China Traps 14 Workmen Inside Tunnel

July 15, 2021
The rescuers have been unable to contact the workers who have been missing since the 3:30 a.m. flood, according to an online statement by the Zhuhai city emergency management department.

Associated Press (AP) 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:34 pm
Rescuers work to build an embankment at the site of a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
(Chinatopix via AP)
Search teams were trying Thursday to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.

The cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood in the city of Zhuhai is under investigation, the city's emergency management department said in an online post. A command center was set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies.

Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China's early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.

