Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Chhath Puja Celebrated In US By Indian-Americans

The hundreds of Indian-Americans flocked to river banks, lakes and makeshift water bodies across the US to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja Celebrated In US By Indian-Americans
Chhath Puja celebrated by Indian-Americans in US.(Image: Twitter)

Trending

Chhath Puja Celebrated In US By Indian-Americans
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T09:34:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 9:34 am

The Chhath Puja was celebrated with religious fervour by Indian-Americans in the United States.

The hundreds of Indian-Americans flocked to river banks, lakes and makeshift water bodies across the United States to worship the Sun God to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Last year people had gathered in small numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however this year saw a considerable number of devotees take part in the celebrations with their families and friends.

Many drove several hundred miles to reach the nearest place to celebrate the festival. In a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, more than 400 Indian-Americans turned up on the banks of the Potomac river on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to worship the sunset and sunrise.

Chhath is mostly celebrated in India's states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"We expect this event to revive totally to reach the original strength of 800 people by next year," said Kripa Singh, an eminent Indian-American community leader from the Greater Washington area.

The entire series of events from 'Kharna' to morning 'Arghya' was streamed live on Zoom and Facebook for people who couldn't join in person because of the pandemic and for their families based overseas in India and Nepal.

Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) held its fifth consecutive Chhath Puja celebrations at Thompson Park, Monroe in New Jersey.

Besides being celebrated in Arizona, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, the festival made its debut in Connecticut this year and was attended by scores of Indian-Americans.

At most places, community members gathered at one place to cook food and 'prasad' for the offerings.

"Nothing brings people together like festivals do. The Indian diaspora in US, mainly from Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern UP, at the Chhath ghat in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA," the Bihar Foundation said in a tweet, sharing pictures of people celebrating Chhath.

In several other tweets, the foundation shared pictures and videos of Chhath celebrations across the US and in various other parts of the world.

The Bihar Foundation is a government of Bihar initiative to facilitate interaction between the state and the diaspora. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Washington Chhath Puja US Indian-Americans International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from World

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement