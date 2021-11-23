Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Watch: Cash Rains On California Freeway As Gate Of Armoured Truck Pops Open

Viral video shows traffic on a Southern California freeway came to a halt as the doors of an armoured truck popped open, spraying cash on the roads. Some people returned the money they collected.

Viral video shows woman rejoicing over free cash that she and others found on a California highway as the gates of an armoured truck popped open.

2021-11-23T09:22:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:22 am

Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armoured truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 AM on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly USD 1 and USD 20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities didn't immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.” The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 AM.

