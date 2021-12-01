Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Canada Bans More Countries Amid Fears Over Omicron Variant

Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, said all of the Omicron cases in Canada have come from Nigeria which has a low vaccination rate and Ottawa already announced a ban on foreigners from seven countries in southern Africa.

Canada Bans More Countries Amid Fears Over Omicron Variant
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Canada Bans More Countries Amid Fears Over Omicron Variant
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T09:50:11+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 9:50 am

Canada announced a ban on foreign nationals from three more countries because of concerns with the omicron Covid-19 variant.

Canada is banning all foreigners who have traveled through Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt.

Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, said all of the omicron cases in Canada have come from Nigeria which has a low vaccination rate.

Ottawa already announced a ban on foreign nationals from seven countries in southern Africa.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also said all air travelers coming to the country apart from the United States will have to be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival at the airport and will have to isolate themselves until they get the results of the test.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The province of Ontario announced its first cases on Sunday and Quebec reported its first case on Monday.

The provinces of British Columbia and Alberta also confirmed their first cases of omicron in individuals who traveled from Nigeria. Dr Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the Alberta case traveled through the Netherlands and is asymptomatic.

Duclos said travelers from outside Canada still need to do a pre departure Covid-19 test which they will pay for. The Canadian government will pay for the test on arrival for air travelers coming to Canada part from the US.

Tam said there has been a rise in overall Covid-19 cases from Nigeria and Egypt. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Toronto Canada Travel Ban Omicron variant Covid 19 Nigeria International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

World AIDS Day: Fauci Says Covid Diverted Resources From Fighting AIDS

World AIDS Day: Fauci Says Covid Diverted Resources From Fighting AIDS

Omicron Enters Latin America As Brazil Reports 2 Confirmed Cases

Aung San Suu Kyi Can Face Life Imprisonment After December 6 Verdict

Covid-19 Africa News: Active Cases Reach 86 Lakhs As Omicron Variant Fuels Fire

Myanmar Court Postpones Verdict For Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Vienna Nuclear Talks: Iran Makes Maximalist Demands

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Heart Disease Risk From Saturated Fats May Depend On What Foods They Come From

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron: Overall Global Risk 'Very High', Warns WHO

Omicron: Overall Global Risk 'Very High', Warns WHO

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement