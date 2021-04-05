While medical professionals across the world have been working tirelessly during the pandemic, doctors in Russia went an extra mile to save a patient's life.

As reported by Reuters, a fire broke out in a tsarist-era hospital in Russia's the Far East on Friday. Doctors stayed behind in the burning hospital to complete an open-heart surgery.

Watch the video here:

A group of doctors and nurses stayed in a surgery room to complete an open-heart surgery as plumes of smoke rose from a hospital in eastern Russia after a fire broke out https://t.co/iGZf2xrGFR pic.twitter.com/P3bwq0MBrW — Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2021

The incident occurred in the city of Blagoveshchensk and the fire took over two hours to be put out. Firefighters used fans to keep smoke out of the operating room and used a power cable to ensure a continuous supply of electricity.

A group of eight doctors and nurses completed the operation in two hours before removing the patient to another site, Reuters quoted the emergency ministry saying.

128 people were evacuated from the hospital as the fire broke out on the roof. There were no casualties reported.

