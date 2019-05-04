﻿
Boeing 737 With 136 On Board Slides Into River In US, No Casualties

The mayor of Jacksonville Lenny Curry on Twitter confirmed of no casualties, saying 'all alive and accounted for.'

Boeing 737 commercial plane slid into the St John's River near Jacksonville in Florida.
A charter plane travelling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway, said officials.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist.

The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane.

The company didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

(AP)

