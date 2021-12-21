Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot

Commander was born September 1 and arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, a gift from the president's brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot
US White House is seen from the Ellipse in Washington.(File photo) | AP

Trending

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T10:48:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:48 am

President Joe Biden on Monday introduced the newest member of his family, a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady's office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January.

But the news wasn't as "paws-itive" for another member of the Biden animal family. The family decided it was best for their other German shepherd, Major, to live in a quieter environment with friends after some biting incidents.

Biden shared a photo on his official Twitter account of the 3-month-old male puppy with a caption that said, "Welcome to the White House, Commander." He also released a brief video of him tossing a ball to Commander and walking the leashed dog into the White House.

Commander was born September 1 and arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, a gift from the president's brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden.

His name appears to be a play on Biden's status as commander in chief of the US armed forces.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The first lady had said shortly after Biden won the November 2020 presidential election that they would be getting a cat. LaRosa said the feline will join the family in January.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds — Champ and Major — with them at the White House before Commander.

But Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, ended up in the proverbial dog house following a pair of biting incidents in the months after his arrival last January. He was sent home to Delaware for training before he was returned to the White House. White House officials had explained Major's aggressive behaviour by saying he was still getting used to his new surroundings.

But he was sent away again. Now, his permanent exile from the executive mansion appears official.

"After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided to follow the experts' collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” LaRosa said in an emailed statement. "This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts."

Champ died in June at age 13.

CNN first reported on Commander's arrival after he was seen scampering around the White House South Lawn on Monday.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Washington US US president White House Pets International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Jan 6 Committee Seeks Interview With GOP Rep. Scott Perry

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Account For 73% Of New Covid-19 Cases In US

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Manchin Upends Biden's Agenda, Won't Back $2 Trillion Bill

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Pro-Beijing Candidates Sweep Victories At Hong Kong Polls

Omicron 'Raging' Around World: US Health Expert Dr Anthony Fauci Expresses Concern

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from World

Space Tourism: Japanese Fashion Tycoon Heading Back To Earth

Space Tourism: Japanese Fashion Tycoon Heading Back To Earth

Millennial Gabriel Boric Is Chile's New President, Youngest In Nation's History

Millennial Gabriel Boric Is Chile's New President, Youngest In Nation's History

Resolution Of Kashmir Conflict Important For Regional Peace And Stability: Pak General Bajwa

Resolution Of Kashmir Conflict Important For Regional Peace And Stability: Pak General Bajwa

Germany Tightens Travel Restrictions On UK Amid Omicron Scare

Germany Tightens Travel Restrictions On UK Amid Omicron Scare

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement