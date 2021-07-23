Bharat Biotech Ends Covaxin Deal With Brazil’s Precisa

India’s Bharat Biotech has terminated its deal with Brazilian pharmaceutical company Precisa Medicamentos to commercialize the vaccine in Brazil.

According to reports, Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, announced its decision on Friday without stating any reason.

Earlier, the Brazil Health Ministry had suspended the contract to buy Covaxin after a controversy erupted over suspected irregularities in the deal.

According to reports, Bharat Biotech has said that it will continue to work with Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals for the use of Covaxin in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Friday told Lok Sabha that the health ministry is aware of media reports about "some" controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawa said this relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity Bharat Biotech and another country.

