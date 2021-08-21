Bahrain Allows Flights To Make Use Of Transit Facilities Amid Afghanistan Evacuations

August 21, 2021
Associated Press (AP) 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:56 am
U.S. soldiers stand guard along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
AP
2021-08-21T11:56:37+05:30

The island kingdom of Bahrain has said it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain's transit facilities” amid the evacuations of Afghanistan.

The kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday.

Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

The announcement comes as the U.S. faced issues Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The kingdom also said it is hoping that “all parties will commit to stabilizing the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law.” (AP)

