Baby Born In Iraq With Three Penises, Creates History

A baby born in Iraq’s Duhok region will now be registered in history for having three penises. The three-month-old baby was brought to the hospital by his parents where they complained of swelling in his scrotum.

On examining the baby, the doctors found that the baby had two more penises growing out of his scrotum. While one penis was growing out near the root of his primary penis, the other one was growing under the scrotum.

The case has surprised even the doctors who said that the case is rare because the baby was not exposed to any drugs in the womb and his family too does not have a history of genetic anomaly.

A paper written by Shakir Saleem Jabali and Ayad Ahmed Mohammed in the International Journal of Surgery Case brought the case to light.

"Triphallia (three penises) is an unreported condition until now. It affects one in every 5-6 million live births. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphallia," their study said.

The extra penises had to be removed through surgery since they lacked urethra.

The case is being considered the first case of Triphallia.

