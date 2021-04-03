April 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Baby Born In Iraq With Three Penises, Creates History

Baby Born In Iraq With Three Penises, Creates History

The case has surprised the doctors who said that it is a rare case because the baby was not exposed to any drugs in the womb and his family too does not have a history of genetic anomaly.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Baby Born In Iraq With Three Penises, Creates History
Representational image.
Baby Born In Iraq With Three Penises, Creates History
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T18:03:13+05:30

A baby born in Iraq’s Duhok region will now be registered in history for having three penises. The three-month-old baby was brought to the hospital by his parents where they complained of swelling in his scrotum.

On examining the baby, the doctors found that the baby had two more penises growing out of his scrotum. While one penis was growing out near the root of his primary penis, the other one was growing under the scrotum.

The case has surprised even the doctors who said that the case is rare because the baby was not exposed to any drugs in the womb and his family too does not have a history of genetic anomaly.

A paper written by Shakir Saleem Jabali and Ayad Ahmed Mohammed in the International Journal of Surgery Case brought the case to light.

"Triphallia (three penises) is an unreported condition until now. It affects one in every 5-6 million live births. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphallia," their study said.

The extra penises had to be removed through surgery since they lacked urethra.

The case is being considered the first case of Triphallia.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US: Farmer Discovers Piece Of SpaceX Rocket Debris

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Iraq Trending Viral International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos