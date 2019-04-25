'Avengers: Endgame', Culmination Of Over 20 Marvel Movies, Gets Leaked Online

﻿
The film's leaked copy came from a Chinese theatrical screening which happened a day ago.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2019
2019-04-25T15:42:39+0530

Despite the efforts of the makers and the actors to save Marvel's much-anticipated film "Avengers: Endgame" from piracy, the movie has been leaked on several websites.

The film's leaked copy came from a Chinese theatrical screening which happened a day ago, variety.com reported on Wednesday.

According to the piracy news site TorrentFreak, users in China began sharing a 1.2-gigabyte file of "Avengers: Endgame" on peer-to-peer piracy networks, sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. China time on Wednesday.

However, the TorrentFreak's report stated that the quality of the video-cammed pirated copy is particularly bad.

Later, the film reportedly circulated on other platforms such as ThePirateBay and India's TamilRockers.

Directed by Russo brothers, "Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies. It stars actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

"Keep those spoilers to yourself," Downey tweeted after the film's copy got leaked online.

The film will release in India on Friday. It has already made history in India by selling 1 million advance tickets.

IANS

 

