July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Australia: Lockdown Extended In Sydney Amid Fresh Covid Surge

Australia: Lockdown Extended In Sydney Amid Fresh Covid Surge

After reporting 177 new illnesses in the previous 24-hour period on Wednesday, the state government of New South Wales declared that the city's lockdown will remain at least until August 28.

Associated Press (AP) 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australia: Lockdown Extended In Sydney Amid Fresh Covid Surge
Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another four weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster.
AP
Australia: Lockdown Extended In Sydney Amid Fresh Covid Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T13:17:26+05:30
Also read

Australia's largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month.

The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.

“I am as upset and frustrated as all of you that we were not able to get the case numbers we would have liked at this point in time but that is the reality,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

More than 2,500 people have been infected in a cluster that began when a limousine driver tested positive on June 16 to the contagious delta variant. The driver had been infected by a U.S. aircrew he transported from Sydney airport.

The death toll from the cluster reached 11 on Wednesday with a woman in her 90s dying in a Sydney hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

In First Visit To Intel Agency, Biden Warns Of Cyber Conflict

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Sydney COVID Restrictions Lockdown International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos