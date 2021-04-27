April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Australia Bans Direct Passenger Flights From India Until May 15

Australia Bans Direct Passenger Flights From India Until May 15

The decision was taken during a meeting of Cabinet’s national security committee to consider the move to temporarily restrict flights from India along with what equipment and assistance could be sent.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australia Bans Direct Passenger Flights From India Until May 15
There are about 9,000 Australians in India who are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as wanting to return home
Representational image
Australia Bans Direct Passenger Flights From India Until May 15
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T11:31:32+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced that Australia has suspended all direct passenger flights from India for the next three weeks due to the unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases. He added, the pause on arrivals would be reassessed before May 15.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Cabinet’s national security committee to consider the move to temporarily restrict flights from India along with what equipment and assistance could be sent.

The flight suspension is expected to affect direct flights to Sydney and two repatriation flights scheduled to arrive in Darwin, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

There are about 9,000 Australians in India who are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as wanting to return home, the report said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. On Monday, the country recorded 3,52,991 cases on Monday, the highest so far.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Was There For Our People And We Will Be There For Them: US President Joe Biden

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Melbourne COVID-19 Travel Ban Coronavirus International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos