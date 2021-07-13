July 13, 2021
At Least 8 Dead In Hotel Collapse In Eastern China

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors.

Associated Press (AP) 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:00 am
China wall collapse: Twenty-three people were trapped.
Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

