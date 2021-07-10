July 10, 2021
US: In A Bizarre Smuggling Act Gone Wrong, Airport Authorities Seize 6,000 Fake Eyelashes

US Customs and Border Protection agents seized three thousand pairs of false eyelashes after officials discovered they were illegally transported from China to New Orleans.

Associated Press (AP) 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:42 pm
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
AP
Three thousand pairs of fake eyelashes have been seized by US Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.

The four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were destined for a local beauty supply store, agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman told WVUE-TV.

They hadn't been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and weren't labeled with the distributor's name or the manufacturer's name, he said.

That means there's no way to tell whether the eyelashes had been exposed to the disease during manufacturing or whether they were stored properly and kept away from insect-infested areas, Dyman told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.

“There's no telling what's on these eyelashes,” he said.

False eyelashes can be made of synthetics and are attached using adhesive, and unregulated or dangerous materials could lead to allergic reactions, eye irritation, or worse, Dyman said.

No business or individual has been cited, the newspaper reported.

Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved fake lashes are often seized in New Orleans but officials said this shipment was “particularly large,” WVUE reported.

