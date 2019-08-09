﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Armed Man arrested At Missouri Walmart, No Shots Fired: Police

Armed Man arrested At Missouri Walmart, No Shots Fired: Police

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Armed Man arrested At Missouri Walmart, No Shots Fired: Police
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Armed Man arrested At Missouri Walmart, No Shots Fired: Police
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T11:00:45+0530

Police in Springfield, Missouri, say they have arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Springfield police posted on Facebook that "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing.

He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Lucas says an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.

He says: "His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that." The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, left 22 people dead.

(AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau USA International
Next Story : Coffee Day Enterprises Appoints EY To Probe V.G. Siddhartha's Claims In Last Letter
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters