Apple Fined $2 Million In Brazil For Not Providing Charger In iPhone 12 Box

The consumer protection agency in Brazil, called Procon-SP has imposed a fine of nearly $2 million on Apple for not providing a charger in the iPhone 12 box. According to reports, the consumer agency questioned the tech giant about the matter last year.

It asked the company if it had reduced the price of iPhone 12 after removing the charging adapter. However, the company did not respond to the query.

Apple has been fined for "misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms".

In the last verdict, the consumer agency observed that even after being questioned on whether the company reduced the price of its latest phone without the charger, the company did not respond.

Other questions such as, what was the price of the product with and without the charger, and if the company reduced the charger production, were also asked but the tech giant did not provide the agency with any answers.

"Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. It needs to respect these laws and these institutions", said Director Fernando Capez, Procon-SP Executive.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine