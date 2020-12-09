America’s 'Highest-Paid Legal Sex Worker' Is Suing Nevada For Closing Brothels During Pandemic

Alice Little, the 'highest-paid sex worker in the US,' is planning to sue Nevada for closing the state’s brothels during the pandemic.

The lawsuit comes after the state’s decision that allows aestheticians, salons and massage parlours to open while the brothels are still closed.

Steve Sisolak, the State governor has kept aside prostitutes from the ‘close contact’ businesses.

"As many of you know, legal battles aren't cheap. This lawsuit has been self-funded up to this point, and now I'm asking for your help to allow me to pursue this case all the way through to a successful victory," Little said in a GoFundMe statement to raise legal fees for the lawsuit.

"The brothel's closure affects far more than just myself- it affects an entire network of working women and staff who are all suffering financially as a direct result of Governor Sisolak's refusal to reopen these respected adult businesses- hence the need for legal action," she added.

Before the closure of the brothels, Alice Little earned 1 million USD per year.

