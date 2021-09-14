Apple Launches Power-packed Series 13

Highlights: The 10.2-inch iPad features A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage, all at an incredible value

Apple® today introduced the new iPad® (9th generation), featuring the powerful A13 Bionic chip that packs even more performance and capability into the most popular iPad, all while retaining its all-day battery life. 1 Starting at just INR 30900, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation.

The new iPad is available to order beginning today on apple.com and in stores beginning Friday, September 24.

“iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Centre Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value,” an Apple release said.

A13 Bionic with Neural Engine Brings More Performance to iPad

The new iPad comes equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation. This makes the new iPad up to 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.2 The added performance will allow users to seamlessly run advanced apps and games on the most affordable iPad. The Neural Engine in A13 Bionic also powers next-level machine learning capabilities, including Live Text coming in iPadOS 15, which uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in a photo that users can take action on.

Advanced 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Centre Stage

The Centre Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Neural Engine, so users can enjoy even more engaging video calls. As users move around, Centre Stage automatically pans the camera to keep them in view. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation. Centre Stage makes video calls more natural in FaceTime as well as third-party video-calling apps. Whether catching up with loved ones virtually or using iPad in a remote learning environment, Centre Stage makes the experience of connecting more engaging than ever.

10.2-inch Display Features True Tone for an Enhanced Viewing Experience

For the first time, True Tone comes to the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on iPad. A new, upgraded ambient light sensor enables True Tone, which adjusts screen content to the colour temperature of a room. True Tone on the new iPad makes images appear more natural and provides users with a more comfortable viewing experience in all lighting environments.

Double the Storage to Do More on the Go

With its thin and light design and cellular option,3 iPad gives users the freedom to work, learn, play, and connect at home or on the go. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation — offering even more value to iPad users. A 256GB option is also available for users looking to store more apps, games, photos, and videos.

Even More Intuitive iPad Experience with iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 brings new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of iPad, helping users be more productive, and taking the versatility of iPad even further:

Multitasking is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful.

New widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalise the iPad experience and organise apps.

Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, and offers new ways to collaborate and organise, whether typing or writing with Apple Pencil.

The Translate app comes to iPad with new features that make conversations easier and more natural, including Auto Translate and face-to-face view.

Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in a photo and allow users to take action. For example, a snapshot of a storefront may reveal a phone number and the option to place a call.

Focus lets users automatically filter notifications based on what they’re currently doing, such as working, reading, exercising, playing games, or sleeping.

FaceTime calls feel more natural with spatial audio and a new Portrait mode. And now, Group FaceTime provides the option to display participants in same-size tiles in a new grid view.

iPad and the Environment

The new iPad features 100 percent recycled aluminium in the enclosure — marking a major milestone where every single model in the iPad lineup now has a 100 percent recycled aluminium enclosure. iPad also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the magnets in the enclosure.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad is available to order beginning today on Apple store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the US, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Wi-Fi models of iPad are available with a starting price of INR 30900 , and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at INR 42900 , in silver and space grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available.

, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at , in silver and space grey finishes. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. A 256GB option is also available. iPadOS 15, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning Monday, September 20, and ships for free with the new iPad. iPadOS 15 will be available as a free software update for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models.

Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad (9th generation) for INR 8500 .

. Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for INR 13900 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Smart Cover for iPad is available for INR 3500 in black, white, and English lavender.

in black, white, and English lavender. Customers can buy any Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad model directly from Apple store.

Apple revolutionised personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.